FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — To track coronavirus cases in Fort Bend County, an updated website has been launched that gives the exact zip code, precinct and jurisdiction of people who test positive for COVID-19.

To see the data, go to the response hub and look at the map on the right side of the dashboard. The map lands on cases by zip codes. Underneath the map, there is an arrow to toggle to jurisdiction and precinct.

"Based on feedback from the public and local elected officials, we are providing more precise information to our residents on where people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a statement released Monday. “I am committed to saving lives in Fort Bend County and a more accurate location will help the public to get daily information on the COVID-19 cases in their communities. I ask the residents of the county to continue to practice social distancing guidelines in order to slow the spread of the virus to the most vulnerable in the larger community.”

The data on the Response Hub is updated on a daily basis each morning by the information gathered by the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services Department (HHS).

The online response hub is updated daily at 8:30 a.m. local time with data of COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations and recoveries in the county. The hub also provides breakdowns of cases by age, status and gender. There is a guide for navigating the hub at this link.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

