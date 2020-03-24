HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County’s Stay Home-Work Safe order requires non-essential businesses to close their doors at midnight Tuesday.

It includes hair and nail salons, spas and barbershops.

The big concern for many of the people who work in those industries is they don’t know how long it will last.

They’re afraid the order will get extended beyond the April 3 date.

“If we’re not behind our chair we’re not making money,” Julie Correa, owner of Bleach Salon said.

Correa said it’s hard to practice social distancing in her industry.

The hairstylist had already put a limit on the number of people who could be in her shop at once.

She’ll be locking up her business until next month under the county’s order.

“Today is the last day any of us can make money,” Correa said. “It’s sad but I understand the concerns on both sides. We don’t want to spread this.”

At Q Nails and Spa, manager Kevin Vo said business will be coming to a stop as well.

“If it helps, then I support the local government for it, for the decision,” Vo said.

At his salon, a total of 40 nail technicians will be left with no income.

“We’ll lose a lot of revenue and we’ll have to cut costs and I’m kind of very worried about our employees and their families throughout this period,” Vo said.

The non-essential businesses hope they’re not overlooked in a time of need.

“We can’t deliver haircuts so there’s not much more we can do. We just have to sit and hope that we can get assistance,” Correa said.

Some fear they can’t file for unemployment because they’re considered self-employed.

In the meantime, some are considering doing house calls for clients until the order is over.

