KATY, Texas — While school districts are trying to figure out how they will continue educating their kids remotely, many people are taking it upon themselves to teach their kids at home.

A Houston-area teacher has recreated her classroom right in her living room for her kids and her neighbors' children.

“I jokingly called it 'Mrs. Simpson’s One-Room School House,” said Jennifer Simpson, who normally teaches English at a Katy high school.

But because of school cancellations, she’s now teaching her own kids and their friends right in her living room.

“I decided I would offer to help my neighbors out and allow them to bring their kids the same assignments that my kids are doing, because they are kind of in the same groups,” Simpson said.

Tips for teaching kids at home

For those parents who are unsure what to do with their kids, Simpson says parents need to set a daily schedule for kids.

For instance she teaches from 10 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. They also have time for recess, snacks and even PE.

"Kids absolutely thrive on a routine," she said. "They need a routine, they need structure."

Simpson has also been getting her lesson plans from a variety of websites.

AmazingEducationalResources.com has a list of dozens of free educational resources.

The Harris County Public Library is offering curbside pickup for books and they also have online resources.

Harris County Public Library Temporary Building Closure When you receive notification that your holds are ready for pick up Call your pick up location. (branch phone numbers) Please have your library number and PIN ready. You will be given a time you can pick up your holds. When you arrive at the library, remain in your vehicle and call the library.

But if you think the only way for younger kids to learn is needing to be glued to a book all day, the Texas Home School Coalition says there’s other options.

“Playing games ... is really learning,” said Tim Lambert, president of Texas Home School Coalition.

Home School Resources Do you need extra help? THSC has compiled a list of homeschooling resources to help you in your homeschooling efforts. Important Forms Homeschool Groups Homeschool Group Leader Support Special Needs Curriculum Student Opportunities High School and Beyond Recordkeeping Academic Testing

But if you do anything at all, Simpson recommends to at least implement one thing:

“Reading to your child is invaluable. If that is the only thing you do, read to your kid. Pick books that are fun but are also informative,” said Simpson.

The KHOU Weather team is also offering weather classes on Facebook, Monday-Friday at 2 p.m. You can watch the first session below!

Most local school districts are still working on a plan for at-home learning. Some are still reaching out to parents making sure the kids have access to internet because unfortunately not everyone does.

