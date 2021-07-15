District timeline: Dates your child would need COVID vaccine to have immunity when school starts

We checked Houston-area districts to see when students would need to be vaccinated in order to have immunity before school begins.

Time is running out for parents to get their children vaccinated in time to have immunity from COVID when they head back to school.

The CDC said this week that only 29.3 percent of 12 to 17-year-olds nationwide are fully vaccinated.

Monday, July 19, is the deadline for students in Cy-Fair and Houston ISDs to get their first shot if they want to be fully vaccinated when the fall semester begins on Aug. 23.

With the Pfizer vaccine, they have to wait three weeks for the second dose and then two weeks for immunity to kick in.

No local school districts are requiring vaccines.

Here are key dates for each district of when students would need the first vaccine in time to have full immunity. If the deadline has passed, they can still get vaccinated but just wouldn't have immunity yet.

District deadlines to be fully vaccinated

Clear Creek ISD: Monday, July 12

Conroe ISD: Wednesday, July 7

Cy-Fair ISD: Monday, July 19

Fort Bend ISD: Wednesday, July 7

HISD: Monday, July 19

Katy ISD: Wednesday, July 14

Pearland: Wednesday, July 14

Montgomery: Wednesday, July 7

Spring ISD: Wednesday, July 7