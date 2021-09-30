Owner of bakery in Third Ward dies after long battle with COVID-19

Family members say Ms. Myrtle got the COVID-19 vaccine, but it was too late. She tested positive the next week.

HOUSTON — Ms. Myrtle’s Bakery Shoppe has been open just outside downtown Houston for more than two decades.

Three generations work at the family-owned business in Third Ward, previously known as Not Jus’ Donuts. This week, they lost their matriarch. Myrtle Zachary Jackson died at the hospital after a long battle with COVID-19.

“I must say, I was at peace when she passed. That’s probably why I’m here right now, because I feel peace here. I know she’s here,” said Rosharon Cotton, Jackson’s daughter.

Cotton said she was the first to get COVID-19. She had been around her family at the bakery, so she called them right after she tested positive.

“What they immediately did was get their shots. It was my mom, Andrea, my sister, and one of our workers. They all went and got their shots,” Cotton said.

Unfortunately, it was already too late. Her sister and mother tested positive the next week. They were both admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

“I regret not getting the shot sooner than I did, because I had the opportunity. I just didn’t,” Cotton said.

Rosharon said her mother tested negative for COVID-19 this week, but battling the virus left her with heart and liver failure. After more than a month in the hospital, Jackson died at 72 years old surrounded by family.

“I used to tease her: your calling isn’t cakes and pies. Your calling is that people want to come and talk to you, hear you, and understand what you’re saying. They want advice from you,” her daughter said.

Cotton said her mom’s delicious recipes are her legacy. The family is closing the shop for a few weeks to grieve, but they plan to reopen in November.