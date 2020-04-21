HOUSTON — Families and individuals in need will can find help this week at several YMCA of Greater Houston food distribution sites open throughout the city for the week of April 20.

The Y has partnered with the Houston Food Bank, Montgomery County Food Bank, Brighter Bites and other partners to provide critical food and supplies to thousands of local residents.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has coordinated food distribution at 18 sites and five opportunity centers, distributing over 400,000 lbs. of food a week and serving over 110,000 individuals.

Days, times and supplies vary for each distribution site and are subject to change.

Tuesday

YMCA Casa Grande KM Spoke

Address: 5700 Thousand Oaks Cir. Houston, TX 77092

Hours: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aldine Family YMCA (Hosted by North Houston Skate Park)

Address: 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

East End YMCA (hosted by AAMA)

Address: 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston, TX 77023

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Houston Texans YMCA

Address: 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Wednesday

MD Anderson Family YMCA

Address: 705 Cavalcade Street Houston, TX 77009

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Alief Family YMCA (Hosted by Alief ISD)

Address: Leroy Crump Stadium at 12321 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082 Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

Address: 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049

Hours: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Thursday

Tellepsen YMCA Food Pantry

Address: 808 Pease Houston, TX 77002

Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

East End YMCA (hosted by AAMA)

Address: 6001 Gulf Freeway Houston, TX 77023

Hours; 11 a.m. until supplies last

Harriet And Joe Foster Family YMCA

Address: 1234 West 34th Street Houston, TX 77018

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Vic Coppinger Family YMCA (Hosted by Pearland ISD)

Address: Pearland Junior High School at 4719 Bailey Rd Pearland, TX 77584 Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Friday

YMCA-Willowcreek

Address: 7575 Office City Dr Houston, TX 77012

Hours: 9 a.m. - Noon

MD Anderson Family YMCA

Address: 705 Cavalcade Street Houston, TX 77009

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Alief Family YMCA (Hosted by Alief ISD)

Address: Leroy Crump Stadi at 12321 Alief Clodine Rd Houston, TX 77082

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Wendel D. Ley Family YMCA

Address: 15055 Wallisville Road Houston TX, 77049

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

YMCA CASA GRANDE KM SPOKE

Address: 5700 Thousand Oaks Cir. Houston, TX 77092

Hours: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday

Aldine Family YMCA (Hosted by North Houston Skate Park)

Address: 12351 Kuykendahl Road Houston TX 77067

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Connect YMCA

Address: 6700 Bellaire Boulevard Houston TX 77074

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

Houston Texans YMCA

Address: 5202 Griggs Road Houston TX 77021

Hours: 11 a.m. until supplies last

The Woodlands Family YMCA

Address: Shadowbend YMCA at 6145 Shadowbend The Woodlands, 77381 Hours: 10 a.m. – Noon

*April 25 only; Distribution of food will be on a first come, first serve basis with enough food to serve 200 families

Please check YMCA of Greater Houston for distribution sites for real time updates: https://www.ymcahouston.org/covid-19.

