These are the precautions Houston-area restaurants are taking as they reopen

As the state reopens, so will a lot of Houston-area restaurants.

HOUSTON — With Governor Abbott's executive order, businesses are opening back up, with safety in mind. Below is a list of restaurants that have told us what they're doing to open back up safely.

Chick'nCone

1919 N Shepherd Drive Houston, TX 77008

Service: Outside and inside seating and pick up

Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (7 days a week)

Safety measures in place

Taking employee temperature at start of shift

No more than ten customers inside at a time. Social distances marked on floor and large sneeze guard at register

Require employees to wear face coverings

Advanced sanitizing procedures in place

Hands-free food and washrooms with many hand sanitizers

Landry's restaurants

Includes: Babin’s Seafood, Bloom & Bee, Bouchee Patisserie, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., Brickhouse Tavern + Tap, Brenner’s on the Bayou, Brenner’s Steakhouse, Cadillac Bar, Chick-fil-a Express in Galveston, Craft F&B, Del, Frisco’s Double Eagle, Del Frisco’s Grille, Downtown Houston and Kemah Aquariums (No amusement rides), Fish Tales, Fisherman’s Wharf, Flying Dutchman, Grotto, Grotto Downtown, Houlihan’s, IHOP in Galveston, Joe’s Crab Shack, Kemah Boardwalk (No amusement rides), La Griglia, Landry’s Seafood House, Mastro’s Steakhouse, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Morton’s Grille, McCormick & Schmick’s, The Oceanaire Seafood Room, The Palm, Pizza Oven, Rainforest Café, San Luis Steakhouse, Saltgrass Steak House, Sweet Scoops in Kemah, Vic & Anthony’s, Willie G’s

Employee Screenings & Health Practices- We will be screening our employees daily. If they have a temperature exceeding 100 degrees or are experiencing flu like symptoms, they will be required to stay home until they are symptom free, without the use of medication, for 72 hours and satisfy all CDC requirements prior to returning to work. We will allow our staff to wear face masks and or at the request of the guest and practice enhanced measures such as frequent hand washing and sanitizing.

Social Distancing - Necessary steps will be taken to ensure that we are encouraging social distancing including spacing seated tables as required by each state. Signage will be posted in each location to further encourage these practices in the entry area as well as restrooms. Temporary high traffic areas such as playgrounds will be closed where applicable.

Enhanced Sanitizing and Disinfecting - All areas of the property will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized daily. In addition, we will continue to regularly cleaned and sanitized high touchpoint areas including door handles, chairs, tables, restrooms, handrails, etc.

Dining Enhancements - Restaurants will offer disposable menus and no-touch menu options to our diners. Additional sanitization steps will be implemented for condiments and utensils. Hand sanitization will be provided for guests at the entry of each location.

The Rustic

1836 Polk St Houston, Texas 77003

“Butler Service” – someone will be opening doors at entry-ways with gloves and a mask

All staff members will be required to wear gloves and a mask

Digital Ordering Platform – table tent on all tables with a scannable QR code that leads you to The Rustic’s online ordering platform. You can also choose to pay through this platform for contact-less payment

Will only seat tables 6 feet apart from each other and will not allow more than 6 people per table

a'Bouzy

2300 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

713-722-6899

Offering curbside pickup between 11am and 8pm daily. Free delivery within a 5-mile radius.