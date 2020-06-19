Texas Restaurant Association to provide educational program for employees across the state

Texas Restaurant Association will provide free online course to educate employees how to stay safe. They’ll also do monthly checkups on restaurants.

HOUSTON — We’ve seen many restaurants in our area shut their doors temporarily after employees test positive for COVID-19. And the Texas Restaurant Association wants to help keep restaurants open by educating all workers across the state on how to stay safe.

They held a press conference Friday and addressed several issues including safety protocols. That’s because the spike in COVID-19 cases is affecting restaurants and bars just like any other industry. Many of them closing their doors and notifying their customers if they’ve had an employee test positive.

But there are no state laws that require them to do that.

Here are the guidelines those restaurants need to follow. Click here.

“Please know that when a restaurant temporarily closes due to a case of COVID- 19, it’s because they are taking every precaution to protect our community. It’s a sign that they care not a sign of failure,” said Dr. Emily Williams Knight, president and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association.

And to ensure that restaurants across the state are following the rules, the Texas Restaurant Association will unveil a free online course for all restaurant employees next week. Teaching them the safety protocols everyone should be following. They’ll also have someone visit their restaurant once a month to ensure they are following safety protocols.

“To be able to make sure all employees understand and have videos on how to do it. And then have someone come in and be able to asses that every single month is going to give us a great baseline. To be able to manage throughout the reality,” Knight said.

Here are the rules the should be following. Click here.

When it comes to face masks the Texas Restaurant Association says they’re in support face mask ordinance. But they need a clear guide from state officials.

“I think what I am most fearful is frontline employees enforcing something at a local level that is not mandated by the state and so we would be hopeful to have it statewide if that is what we want to see happen but peace mailing county and city by city is going to make it difficult,” Knight said.

The Texas Restaurant Association says they will speak with their members and will decide if they need to formally ask the governor to issue a statewide mandate.

MORE ON RESTAURANTS

Great news if you watch TV with an antenna