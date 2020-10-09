The latest side effect of COVID-19 -- cracked teeth

A prominent New York dentist tells the New York times he saw more tooth fractures in six weeks than he had in the last six years.

We are seeing some strange consequences from the coronavirus pandemic and that latest includes cracked teeth.

This tooth trouble is not some weird side effect of the virus itself -- instead, it appears to be the result of what is euphemistically being called our "new normal,"

A prominent New York dentist tells the New York Times he saw more tooth fractures in six weeks than he had in the last six years. He blames all the stress associated with that "so-called new normal."

Everything from COVID nightmares to doom-scrolling to virtual learning is causing us to clench and grind your teeth.

So what can you do?

It may seem weird, but improving your posture can help. All that working at your kitchen table can cause you to slouch which can affect the nerves in your neck which causes you to grind your teeth at night.

Another good tactic is to get better sleep.

Our sleep has suffered during the pandemic so focusing on better quality shut-eye will help. That means set a reasonable bedtime, avoid devices right before crawling into bed and stay away from alcohol as a sleep aid.

