HOUSTON — If you can’t pay rent, you won’t be evicted this month. That’s the decision the State of Texas has made, but some renters contacted KHOU 11 News asking why they were still getting eviction notices.

“It’s been an adjustment for sure," renter Erica Lang said.

When she lost her job as a waitress because of the coronavirus outbreak, Lang lost the ability to pay rent.

“To get the notice today, it’s a little bit scary to think about the possibility of having to move out or what have you during this time. It’s a little concerning," she said.

Lang found a notice on her apartment door. On one page it said her landlord was waiving late fees, but on the next, there was a notice to vacate by April 15.

“I was confused. Are they evicting, are they not evicting? Are we getting locked out? The paperwork to me says that’s what’s going to happen," Lang said.

The Texas Supreme Court put a stop on all evictions until the end of April, but keep in mind, the paperwork is still in motion.

“That still means you could get a notice, it just means your trial won’t happen until the end of April," Houston Apartment Association President-elect John Boriack said. “Really what that needs to be seen as is, it’s your apartment community reaching out saying, 'Hey we haven’t heard from you, your rent is due.'”

Lang has tried to do the best she can. She put $600 down toward her monthly rent of around $900.

“I want to make sure that we’re protected, and we want to make sure other people going through the same thing are protected and they know that they have a home to come home to at the end of the day," she said.

Lang’s landlord said she is prepared to work with each tenant. They said evictions will not be enforced – at least this month. It’s just paperwork they are required to do.

