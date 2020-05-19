Katy ISD teachers say goodbye, virtually, to the Class of 2020

"I am so very proud of you. And I cannot wait to hear about all of your new adventures, and everything you’re going to accomplish."

KATY, Texas — Monday marked the last week of school for a number of districts including Katy ISD. The Class of 2020 is missing out on traditional graduation ceremonies and the opportunity to say goodbye to their friends and teachers in person.

It's hard to have your high school right in front of you— your senior year now behind you— and no opportunity for closure.

But if there's a will, Houston will always find a way.

"Let’s not say goodbye. Let’s say, see you later," Cinco Ranch High School teacher Derek Spier said.

Spier and other educators at Cinco Ranch couldn't close out the school year without saying farewell.

"Dear class of 2020, I am so proud of you all," Rachel Sobylya said. "Having the privilege and the opportunity to teach your class has been one of the greatest joys of my life."

"We’re proud of you guys. You’re going to do great things down the road," Chris Dudley said.

"I’m going to miss you tremendously," Nicole Peffley said. "But I am super excited about all of the adventures you’re headed towards."

"This has been a challenging year," teacher Colin Harvey said.

And, because of those challenges, the Class of 2020 is resilient, compassionate and quick on their feet.

The perspective provided during this pandemic, from community to the impact of each action to the reflection of life itself, it's all setting the foundation for what the Class of 2020 does next.