Texas teachers call out numerous COVID-19 safety violations at schools in recent TSTA survey

The Texas State Teachers Association said the most reported infraction was poor air ventilation followed by not enough protection for high-risk staff.

HOUSTON — A recent survey of Texas teachers suggests a concerning number of schools are failing to meet coronavirus safety requirements and other precautions.

The Texas State Teachers Association released its findings Monday as school districts throughout the state begin to welcome back students and staff to campuses this month.

The agency recently surveyed 664 of its members representing 134 school districts, and the reported safety violations ranged from lack of masks in classrooms to faculty failing to follow personal polices.

According to the TSTA, insufficient accommodations for high-risk employees topped the list followed by poor ventilation systems inside buildings. Teachers also reported the size of classrooms make it virtually impossible to maintain social distancing.

“These teachers with underlying health conditions should be allowed to teach remotely from home, but in many cases they are being required to teach from their classrooms or risk losing their jobs,” TSTA President Ovidia Molina said.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of violations reported in several categories, according to TSTA findings:

Non-compliance with mask mandate: 246

Inadequate classroom social distancing: 385

Inadequate ventilation or ventilation equipment: 401

Inadequate protective supplies (masks, etc.): 357

Inadequate access to cleaning/sanitation supplies: 243

Insufficient accommodations for high-risk school employees or family members: 435

Lack of school quarantine space or process: 247

Inadequate or inequitable availability of distance-learning resources for students: 238

Inadequate district sick leave policies: 337

Inadequate mitigation policies for lunch or transportation: 255

Lack of health/safety policy enforcement: 268

Insufficient staffing for new measures and protocols: 370

The association didn't specify which schools the the participating teachers were employed at in its report.

Molina added some school districts are enforcing sick-leave policies that discourage teachers from staying home when they’re showing symptoms, and the lack of staffing in most districts presents problems with carrying out certain safety measures.

“Consider these problems together, and we can see that some districts are not committed to keeping potentially sick employees from coming to work, where they could infect other employees and students,” Molina said.

Mass coronavirus spread has been a serious concern – and even a legal matter – for teachers who are concerned lives are being put at stake with in-person learning and training. The Texas Education Agency has outlined health guidelines for school districts but some argue it’s not enough.

“The state can issue all the safety guidelines and protocols it wants, but if they are not enforced, they aren’t worth much,” Molina said. “In some cases, inadequate funding may be an issue, particularly relating to the deficiencies in physical facilities.”

For months teachers protested in the state capitol, demanding virtual learning be extended until COVID-19 positivity rates drop significantly or an effective vaccine is created.

The union representing Cypress-Fairbanks teachers brought its school district to court in hopes of prolonging in-person training before the school year started.