Texas reopening paused: Gov. Abbott announces delay in further phases to open the state

The governor says Texas won't go "backwards" and close businesses that are already open, but we also won't move on to the next opening phase for now.

HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday morning the pause in the state's reopening phases due "to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."

Businesses can continue to operate at current levels but should observe the health recommendations, protocols and requirements set by health officials, the governor said.

"The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses," he said in a news release. "This temporary pause will help our state corral the spread until we can safely enter the next phase of opening our state for business."

The governor began reopening the state with a series of orders that started in late April and continued into early June.

Abbott continued to call on residents to do their parts in stopping the spread.

"I ask all Texans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing their hands regularly, and socially distancing from others," said Abbott in the release. "The more that we all follow these guidelines, the safer our state will be and the more we can open up Texas for business.”

Earlier Thursday, Abbott announced he was pausing elective surgeries in four of the state's largest counties: Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis.

(WFAA contributed to this story.)

