Texas passes 4,000 COVID-19 deaths as positivity rate declines statewide

HOUSTON — For the second straight day, Texas avoided passing the 10,000 daily case count mark. The state reported 7,404 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
Texas did, however, pass a grim milestone when the state crossed the 4,000 death threshold.
There have been 4,020 total COVID-19 deaths in the Lone Star State.
Statewide, the positivity rate is now 14.67 percent. It's the lowest the number has been in 11 days.
"(We're reporting) 884 new cases of COVID-19," Mayor Sylvester Turner said on Monday.
The data shows a less than 1% decline in positivity rate. The city still hovering around a 24.5 percent positivity rate. It's one of the worst in the country.
"The number is very high," said Houston Public Health Authority Dr. David Persse. "It's too early to suggest it's a flattening of the curve."
When you break the numbers down by ZIP code, some Houston area neighborhoods are seeing a positivity rate of more than 30 percent.
"There's a lot of virus spreading through the community," Persse said. "Some ZIP codes are hotter than others. All this is preventable."
There is a sliver of good news in hospitalization trends in the Texas Medical Center. Average daily COVID hospitalizations fell ever so slightly and have leveled off. But experts say there's still significant work to do.
"We’re looking at these next few days as really wondering: are we going to see the data come back up?" said Dr. Marc Boom, CEO of Houston Methodist. "Is this a temporary lull? Or is this the beginning of something really good? We’re watching that very closely and hoping and praying it’s the beginning of a nice decline."
