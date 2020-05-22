Memorial Day weekend at Texas parks, beaches, rivers and lakes will be a bit different this year

But anywhere you go, you’ll have to stay 6 feet away from anyone else, and your individual group can not be more than five people.

HOUSTON, Texas — It's the unofficial start to summer.

However, Memorial Day Weekend will look a little different than we’re used to, including lots of masks and social distancing.

Last year 43 million Americans went somewhere for Memorial Day Weekend, according to AAA. That’s the second highest on record. This year will probably set another record, but not in a good way.

Texas has a lot of timeless traditions when it comes to outdoor fun, and a lot of them are open. You’ve got lakes, beaches, campgrounds, and of course, Texas tubing.

There are two rules for all: everywhere you go, you’ll have to stay 6 feet away from anyone else, and your individual group can not be more than five people.

Beaches have been and will continue to be very busy this weekend. Galveston beach patrol adding extra staff, security and lifeguards, and will have a boat patrolling from the water.

The island may be even more busy with Moody Gardens opening up with precautions, of course. But Schlitterbahn Galveston– in fact, all Texas Schlitterbahn locations and most Texas water parks– are still closed.

State parks are also open for day use and limited camping, but reservations are required for both and you are encouraged to wear a mask in the park.

Lakes are also open, but some of their parks and boat ramps will be closed, like in Lake Travis, Hamilton Pool and Hippie Hollow Park are not open.

River tubing will also look a little different. Not so much on the river, but more so, on the ride. If you take a shuttle to the river, you will have to sit apart from others and in every other row, and you may also be asked to wear a mask.

Texas has so many options for outdoor fun.

Wherever you decide to go, check ahead before you hit the road.

As always, be safe and have fun.