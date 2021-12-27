New Texas Medical Center data shows COVID is surging again

Statistics released Monday show daily positive tests have more than doubled.

HOUSTON — As experts have been predicting, new Texas Medical Center data released on Monday suggests another COVID-19 surge is upon us. This time around, the omicron variant is largely to blame.

According to TMC, cases more than doubled as of Dec. 23, skyrocketing from just over 2,000 positive tests a day to now more than 5,000.

“Call it a wake-up call or a reminder to the people of Houston," says Dr. Wesley Long who's Medical Director of Microbiology at Houston Methodist.

Also, the new effective reproduction rate average went up from 1.58 to 1.87.

“When you see it starting get close to 2 … that’s when you start seeing this exponential growth in cases," Long said.

The omicron variant is highly contagious.

“Based upon what we saw in South Africa, we knew omicron had this potential,” Long said. “Certainly you can look at the TMC data and see across the board – across the whole Medical Center – that hospitalizations are increasing and that’s something that we really see in every wave.”

With the peak still ahead, according to Long, Methodist genome sequencing data continues to point to what experts have been saying, that the omicron variant will likely take over as the dominant strain.

Monday Update: A combination of whole genome sequencing and SGTF data show that 94% of our symptomatic #COVID19 patients have the #Omicron variant. pic.twitter.com/Us9PiUOsAZ — S. Wesley Long (@drswlong) December 27, 2021

“I think we’re still on track to reach 100% likely by the end of the year," Long said.

Long said Houston needs to heed its own example, follow protocols and be prepared.

“In Houston, preparedness is really in our DNA. We do this every year with hurricanes. That’s really what this is, is a call to action to the public to make sure you’re doing everything you can to protect yourself and your family and making wise decisions and wise choices in the days ahead," Long said.