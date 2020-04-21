Texas hospitals preparing to resume limited number of nonessential surgeries

The surgeries will begin on Wednesday, but there are stipulations.

HOUSTON — Texas hospitals are getting ready to resume a limited amount of nonessential surgeries beginning on Wednesday, but Gov. Greg Abbott’s order stipulates that those surgeries cannot deplete a hospital's supplies of personal protection equipment.

Hospitals also have to keep at least 25% of their capacity available for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Patients are being tested for coronavirus before the surgeries.

"The challenge is, you have to have that test done, and then ask the patient to self-quarantine until the day of the procedure," Chris Siebenaler, Regional Vice President and CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, said.

Meanwhile, fear of COVID-19 is causing another health issue.

The chief of cardiology at Houston Methodist said people are avoiding hospitals and doctor visits, even when they really need medical attention.

Dr. William Zoghbi said hospitals are safe and they are taking precautions. He said that applies to emergency rooms as well.

“If people are coming in with symptoms that are suggestive of COVID-19, they are put in a separate place compared to the others where the usual care should be for any other emergency," Zoghbi said.

He is especially worried about people ignoring signs of a heart attack or stroke. He said you need to listen to your body and get help if you need it.

"We cannot ignore the symptoms that, with urgency and attention given to them, would save your life," Zoghbi said.

As for the elective surgeries that are resuming on Wednesday, hospitals said they will take a measured approach.

Some hospitals will start slowly with things like MRIs and mammograms, before cautiously making their way to conducting the elective surgeries.

