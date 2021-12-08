Texas has more people hospitalized with COVID now than during the summer 2020 peak

The latest surge has passed the summer peak of 2020, but remains below the spike earlier this year.

HOUSTON — As we’ve been reporting, COVID cases are surging again across the state, and Texas hospitals are filling up.

When the Texas health department dashboard updated on Friday, the number of people hospitalized in Texas with COVID reached 11,261. That number eclipsed the surge from last summer that got as high as 10,893.

Both numbers are still below the peak of the pandemic, which was in January of 2021, when Texas had 14,218 people hospitalized with COVID.

BREAKING: Texas now has more people hospitalized for COVID-19 than during its summer 2020 peak.



There are now 11,261 people hospitalized compared to peak of 10,893 in the summer.



1 out of every 156 Texans is an active COVID case according to state data.

(@wfaa) — William Joy (@WilliamJoy) August 13, 2021

Friday’s hospitalization number is an increase of 470 patients over Thursday’s. Across the entire state, there are 323 ICU bets available, though in the Texas Medical Center, they can operate under surge capacity.

KHOU 11's Brandi Smith explains how surge capacity works.

