Texas hits vaccination milestone with 25% of the population with at least one COVID-19 shot

On Tuesday, DSHS reported 24.8% of Texas's eligible population had at least one COVID-19 shot.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas hit a new milestone when it comes to vaccinations. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 25% of Texas's 16 and up population has at least one dose of the vaccine. Within that group, more than 2.9 million are fully vaccinated.

Currently, there's focus on getting shots in the arms of the most vulnerable populations, which includes the 65 and older population. In that group, in Texas, DSHS reported about 58% are vaccinated. In Central Texas, Hays County is leading the way with 61% of that population vaccinated.

In Travis County, DSHS reported on Tuesday about 24% of the 16 and up population has at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, which is more than 243,000 people.