Texas extends emergency SNAP benefits through August

Texans wanting to apply for SNAP benefits can visit YourTexasBenefits.com.

TEXAS, USA — Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will extend emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August as the state continues to respond to COVID-19.

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the amount of approximately $185 million.

Abbott said by extending the emergency SNAP funding, the state of Texas is helping to ensure families can continue to put food on the table amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNAP recipients should see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card by August 15.