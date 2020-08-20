Two sororities on Texas A&M campus under quarantine due to COVID-19

The chapters of Delta Delta Delta and Kappa Kappa Gamma are under quarantine after members tested positive for COVID-19, according to university officials.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

University officials said members of Kappa Kappa Gamma and Delta Delta Delta have been exposed to the virus and are working with the university to take steps to limit themselves as well as other members of the campus community exposure to the virus.

The university said it continues to work with the Brazos County Health District on contact tracing and other guidelines. It is also reminding members of the campus community if they test positive to COVID-19, they should report it to the Texas A&M University System.

Texas A&M University officials said it expects they will have positive COVID-19 tests and that through planning they feel they are ready to handle the cases while staying fully operational.