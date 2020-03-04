HOUSTON — Here’s some good news that deserves a toast.

Tito’s Vodka and Rebecca Creek, two Texas-based distilleries, have shifted premium alcohol production to craft alcohol-based hand cleaners in response to national shortages due to the coronavirus crisis.

It's a big change considering alcoholic beverages like whiskey or vodka usually contain about 40% alcohol, and according to the CDC, hand sanitizer must be 60% alcohol based to be effective. These distilleries had been working to create a product that meets that requirement.

For weeks, hand sanitizer and disinfectant solution have been in high demand as people try to protect themselves.There’s a special need for those working the frontline like first-responders, healthcare workers and other critical personnel.

On Thursday, Rebecca Creek Distillery in San Antonio donated 50 gallons of Love, Distilled to the Houston Police Department. The company said it’s working closely with crisis management officials from various state and local agencies to distribute the alcohol-based hand cleansers throughout the state.

“We have a large customer base in Houston, and we want them to know that we grateful for their support to our brands over the years. In these times of a global pandemic, we can help our local first responders by producing and donating Love, Distilled, our alcohol-based hand cleaner,” Founder and Owner Steve Ison of Rebecca Creek Distillery said.

Rebecca Creek Distillery officials have more plans to aid the Houston community with future donations to local emergency crisis management teams, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, Tito’s Vodka in Austin is ramping up production of its hand sanitizer.

They plan to make 24 tons of the product over the next few weeks and will continue to make more if needed, according to the company website.

They are focused on distributing their hand sanitizer to first responders, healthcare workers and managed care facilities such as nursing homes.

If you work in these fields or are considered critical personnel, you can request Tito’s hand sanitizer through using this form.

