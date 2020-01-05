Texas AG clears confusion: bars, gyms, nail salons, other businesses must remain closed

The attorney general cleared any confusion Thursday, hours before the state is set to begin reopening Friday.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has made it clear: bars, gyms and hair salons should remain closed.

In an opinion issued to Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta, Paxton's office refuted claims that Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order was “vague and unenforceable” in terms of what businesses could reopen Friday.

“Local governments are prohibited from allowing businesses to reopen unless they are recognized as essential or reopened services under the Governor’s order,” wrote Ryan Vassar, a deputy attorney general for the AG's office.

That order by Gov. Abbott allows restaurants, malls and movie theaters to reopen Friday at 25% of their capacity.

Some local officials, including Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, earlier said the governor’s orders were unclear and were prepared to allow all businesses to open Friday.

But the AG's office cleared any confusion Thursday, hours before the state is set to begin reopening Friday.

"Some services are neither essential nor reopened services for purposes of (the governor's order)," Vassar wrote before including a list of such businesses:

Bars

Gyms

Public swimming pools

Interactive amusement venues, like bowling alleys or arcades

Massage establishments

Tattoo and piercing studios

Cosmetology salons

The AG's office noted that "all Texans must 'minimize in-person contact with people' who do not live in the same household, 'except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services or reopened services."

