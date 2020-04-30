Texans collecting unemployment benefits hesitant to return to work due to safety, other COVID-related concerns

Texas Workforce Commission is aware some are worried about returning to work, and it's handling these concerns on a case by case basis.

HOUSTON — Texas businesses are slowly starting to reopen.

It's good news for employers and customers, but many employees are faced with a range of valid concerns from childcare access to personal safety.

Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna said the organization is aware many employees may not be prepared to head back to work just yet.

In regards to workers afraid to return to their jobs because of the COVID-related concerns, Serna said those beneficiaries won't be immediately cut off if they don't return work.

TWC will be handling these concerns on a case by case basis, he said.

Serna said as the Texas economy reopens, there are a number of things that could stand in the way of someone returning to work– and the agency is taking that into account.

In the meantime, TWC is holding off on reinstating its work search requirement and waiting period for people applying for benefits.

"It doesn't make sense to us in this very unique time to not have unique actions to address someone being concerned about going back to work or not being able to go back to work," Serna said.

"They could actually be quarantined. They could be caring for an individual who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or they could be caring for children and the daycare is not open. So, there are a lot of valid reasons where we would not automatically end benefits."

Texans will still receive benefits during the agency's investigations.

"The only time that [beneficiaries] have to pay something back is if they go back to work and they don't report any income to us," Serna said. "If you go back to work part-time, or even just a little bit of time, and you earn a little bit of income when you file your continued claim– every two weeks you file with us to continue your payments– just report your income."

Serna said the agency is working with the governor's office to post high-level guidelines with an emphasis on at-risk workers.

Economists predict at least 3 million more people have filed for unemployment in the past week, bringing the total number to roughly 30 million Americans since the pandemic began.