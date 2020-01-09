Where to take your child to get tested if they're exposed to COVID-19 at school

If your child is exposed to COVID-19, where should they get tested? And what test should you do? Experts at Texas Children's Hospital and Harris County explain.

HOUSTON — With children now returning to the classroom, it’s inevitable that some may contract COVID-19. It also means students will need to get tested.

Harris County Public Health offers free testing for kids 13 and up at all their testing sites. The mobile locations are the only ones that can take kids under the age of 13. But they only offer the nasal swab test.

"We have had children to come through our testing site to get that form of testing," said Dr. Sherri Onyiego, with Harris County Public Health.

The mobile sites can be found here or by calling 832-927-7575 and telling the call representative that you need testing for someone under the age of 13.

For parents concerned about the nasal swab, pediatricians with Texas Children’s Hospital say they do the tests every day.

"That is the most accurate way of testing. That is how we test all of our patients at Texas Children's. We test babies. We test children and adolescents," said Dr. Stan Spinner, VP and CMO, Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care.

Some places may offer saliva testing and other options, but doctors want to remind parents that those tests are not always accurate.

"When it comes back negative, we may be missing 30 to 40 percent of the time. That is the dilemma. We would love for everyone to get tested with the nasal swab, but it is uncomfortable," Spinner said.

Doctors say that if your kids have any symptoms, get them tested.