Teachers, childcare workers can get COVID vaccine in Sugar Land Sunday and Monday

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Know a teacher or childcare worker who needs a COVID-19 vaccine? Shots will be available for them both Sunday and Monday in Sugar Land.
Memorial Hermann has drive-thru vaccinations at Smart Financial Centre from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14, and Monday, March15.
This drive-thru is specifically for teachers and those who work in school and/or childcare, defined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
It’s by appointment only. Here’s where you can sign up.
Teachers and childcare workers were added to the list of vaccine-eligible people last week.