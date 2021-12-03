Teachers, childcare workers can get COVID vaccine in Sugar Land Sunday and Monday

It's happening at Smart Financial Centre, but you have to register first.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Know a teacher or childcare worker who needs a COVID-19 vaccine? Shots will be available for them both Sunday and Monday in Sugar Land.

Memorial Hermann has drive-thru vaccinations at Smart Financial Centre from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 14, and Monday, March15.

This drive-thru is specifically for teachers and those who work in school and/or childcare, defined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It’s by appointment only. Here’s where you can sign up.