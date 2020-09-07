Texas teachers concerned about going back to school due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Not everyone is ready to get back into the classroom in the Fall. Many teachers are concerned for their own safety – including a local high school teacher.

HOUSTON — The Texas Education Agency released guidelines with safety measures for school districts to resume in-person classes this fall. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom considering Texas is a hotspot for COVID-19 cases.

Local high school computer science teacher Tania Andrews is not a fan of the idea.

“To say that in four weeks, five weeks, we should open the doors for students to walk in ... for teachers to come in and we are supposed to feel safe? I don’t think they are considering our health or the health of the public,” Andrews said.

Andrews said she’s concerned because of the spike of COVID-19 in Texas. She says it'll be hard to social distance students and keep the classroom sizes small.

“He (Gov. Greg Abbott) is not considering the danger of asymptomatic people giving this virus to their teachers, to the custodians, to the cafeteria staff, to the clerks,” Andrews said.

Andrews took to social media to try and get the attention of TEA leaders and Abbott. Andrews wrote a message criticizing them for reopening schools but not reopening the TEA office building or the Governor’s mansion. She got plenty of responses from teachers who share the same sentiment.

@MikeMorath @GovAbbott

Why is it okay for you guys to work from home but you’re willing to sacrifice the lives of teachers, administrators, clerks, counselors, custodians, and cafeteria workers? If in person classes MUST be offered, both of you should join us in the buildings. — Tania Andrews (@TechyTania) July 8, 2020

“Adults who work around adults don’t feel safe in their building. But the adults who work with children who don’t have great impulse control ... We should feel perfectly safe going into our buildings?” Andrews said.

Andrews is a single mother and is scared she might get infected. She worries who will care for her kids if that were to happen. In the meantime, she hopes that the TEA will reconsider re-opening schools. And that school districts opt for virtual learning until it’s safe to get back into the classroom.

“Please don’t overlook us. Please think of the fact that so many of us are parents ourselves. We have deep concerns for our own kids and your kids. But we can’t just do something because it makes us all feel better,” Andrews said.

