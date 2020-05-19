Tattoo studios, self-care establishments reopen under heightened safety measures

People who work in these businesses have to be in close, direct contact with their clients so they’re adding extra precautions before welcoming them back.

HOUSTON, Texas — Phase 2 of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening Texas plan has allowed some businesses to open immediately.

It includes tattoo studios, and self-care and beauty establishments.

People who work in these businesses have to be in close, direct contact with their clients so they’re adding extra precautions before welcoming them back.

For instance, Prison Break Tattoo has been empty since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect.

Bryan “BK” Klevens, owner of Prison Break, said the last two months have been hard on the shop’s tattoo artists.

“If you can’t support your family, if you can’t pay your bills, if you can’t pay the rent, can’t pay the mortgage then obviously it takes a toll on everybody,” Klevens said.

It’s also been difficult for the clients who trust them with their skills.

Klevens said, “We do a lot of business from out of town and obviously with the travel restrictions that they placed a lot of people had to cancel. We do a lot of memorial and first responder tattoos so a lot of those have had to be put on hold.”

He said they already go above and beyond industry standards but they plan to make some changes like temperature checks, no walk-ins and limiting the number of people in the studio at a time during appointments.

“We are going to separate our work stations by at least 12 feet as to have the social distancing requirements as it relates to customers,” Klevens said.

Faith Ricks with Faith Aesthetics is doing the same at Getaway Spa.

“I want to protect myself but I also want to protect my clients and do everything that I can to keep them safe,” Ricks said.

She said it’s been stressful figuring out a way to adjust.

“It is more expensive on my end,” Ricks said. “The cost has gone up and I’m not able to book as many clients because I’m having to spend 30 minutes in between each client.”

Ricks said the added sanitation procedures before and after seeing clients are needed.

While physical distancing in their professions isn’t easy, these business owners are ready to get back to work.

“You’re trusting me and I’m trusting you that we’ve both done as much as we possibly can and we’re just trying to be safe as we can but it’s a trust thing at this point,” Ricks said.

Both Prison Break and Faith Aesthetics don’t expect things to go back to normal immediately but they’re relieved they can at least start moving in that direction.