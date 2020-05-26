Taco Cabana gives out free lunches to kids, all summer long

The only catch is children have to order the free meal through the drive-thru with a parent or guardian. No purchase is necessary.

SAN ANTONIO — Taco Cabana is offering free summer meals for children - as long they order with a parent through the drive-thru.

The restaurant chain announced the news in reaction to the ongoing pandemic. It's offering the free meals to children 12 and under throughout the summer, every weekday from 11 a.m. to noon.

The free lunch at all Texas locations includes a bean and cheese taco, chips and queso and a drink.

In a news release, Taco Cabana said, "Because of school closures due to COVID-19 restrictions, many children are experiencing hunger issues. One in 7 Texans experiences food insecurity, and children who rely on school and camp lunches may not have access to regular meals while schools and summer programs are closed."

Patricia Lopez-Calleja, senior vice president of guest engagement for Fiesta Restaurant Group, parent company of Taco Cabana, said they are hoping to provide some much needed relief to families who have been impacted by the pandemic.

“We have been part of this community for more than 40 years, and Texas has been hit hard during these unprecedented times. We are happy to offer kids in our communities a free meal they love," Lopez-Calleja said.