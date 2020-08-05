Survey finds food insecurity among mothers with children up 200 percent amid COVID-19 crisis

The Houston Food Bank is holding more large-scale food giveaways in order to serve more families.

HOUSTON — A traffic jam Friday morning outside Chavez High School wasn't on a freeway.

It was at a food giveaway. And that's become the daily commute for many in these unprecedented times.

"Doing the best I can with the little I got,” said Jimmy Reyna of Houston.

Reyna was laid off from his electrical apprentice job and doesn’t know how he’d eat otherwise.

“I’ve got family behind me that are coming up here too," Reyna said. "Cousins and sisters and stuff, we’re all in a rut right now, it’s hard.”

The giveaway at Chavez was one of more than 25 this week organized by HISD and the Houston Food Bank, which has seen skyrocketing demand all over the area.

"The average day now for us is, literally, a million pounds of distribution for all the different partners that we’re working with,” said Houston Food Bank CEO Brian Greene.

Families with children have always been among the most in need. Many have been doubly impacted by job losses and the loss of school meals.

The statistics are particularly staggering among single mothers with kids under 12.

According to a new survey by the Hamilton Project, food insecurity has increased more than 200 percent amid the COVID-19 crisis.

"This gives us a lot of help,” said Lucina Zarate, a mother of 3.

She was among those in line at Chavez waiting to receive a bag of non-perishables and a little fresh fruit.

"God is touching a lot of hearts of the people who are able to help,” Zarate said.

The food bank is helping even larger crowds through so-called “super site” distributions.

Each one of those has a goal of serving 3,500 vehicles per week.

"When we can serve thousands of families at one time, it’s not the most personal way to help people," Greene said. "But at least we can help more people at a time that way.”

The need from people like Reyna likely won't diminish anytime soon.

"This really helps a lot,” Reyna said.

For more information on Houston Food Bank's COVID-19 resources, click here.

For more information on HISD distribution sites this weekend and next week, click here.

For more on the the Hamilton Project survey, click here.

