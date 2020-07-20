Experts say it boils down to three things: lack of immunity, how the virus spreads and how we behave.

Scientists were optimistic the scorching summer temps would help slow down the spread of COVID-19, so why are cases still surging right now? Let’s connect the dots.

Scientists say the warmer weather only slows down the spread of the virus only after the majority of the population is immune. Doctors have also learned more about how COVID-19 spreads.

Initially studies suggested sunlight could kill the virus on surfaces, but now we know it’s very unlikely to catch it that way. Instead it is spread through droplets in the air.

Something sunlight can’t protect us from.

But perhaps the most important factor of all...our behavior. The summer weather and businesses reopening means we are getting out and about more often. Unfortunately, that also means less folks are taking the same precautions they were in the spring.

The good news is the situation is still in our control. Scientists say wearing masks and practicing social distancing will help end this pandemic.