Sugar Land teen starts free grocery delivery service for at-risk seniors

SUGAR LAND, Texas — Inspired by her grandparents, a Sugar Land teen has started a free grocery delivery service that currently services at-risk seniors living in the suburbs, including Stafford, Sugar Land, Richmond, and Rosenberg.

"My grandmother is 67 years old and my grandfather is 72 years old. They mean a lot. They’re very close to my heart,” Iniya Vensel said.

The 17-year-old recently started the Houston chapter of Teens Helping Seniors after noticing how difficult and dangerous simple tasks had become for her grandparents during the pandemic.

"I've seen how much of a risk it is for them to go out, and just do something simple like grocery shopping,” Vensel said.

Teens Helping Seniors Houston mostly caters to senior citizens but is open to anyone at risk for COVID-19. Along with grocery deliveries, the group also does pharmacy runs and more.

"I'm so glad I can do something like this, I'm grateful,” Vensel said.

In just a mere two-week span, Vensel has managed to mobilize 45 volunteers, and the group continues to grow and expand.

Their goal is to reach seniors all throughout the Houston area.

Here’s how the process works.

First, contact ‘Teens Helping Seniors Houston’ through email at teenshelpingseniorshouston@gmail.com, or by calling 832-639-4628.

Second, based on where you live, you will be matched with a volunteer nearby.

Third, you will place your order which your paired-up volunteer will happily fulfill following all CDC guidelines.

Fourth, you will get a call 15 minutes before your delivery is made. You can either pay for your groceries online, or if paying by cash, you can place the money in an envelope and leave it at the doorstep.

Finally, your volunteer will safely place your sanitized groceries at your door.

A simple five step process this soon to be high school senior hopes reaches as many people in need, as possible.

“This is just a small start and we really hope to make an impact,” Vensel said.

If interested in receiving the service, or if you’d like to volunteer with ‘Teens Helping Seniors Houston’ just click here.

