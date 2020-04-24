Sugar Land respiratory therapist describes being on the front lines of COVID-19 pandemic in New York

Pam Sturgill gave a first-hand account of working on the front lines of the pandemic in New York City.

SUGAR LAND, Texas — A respiratory therapist from Sugar Land is giving us a first-hand account of what it’s like working at a hospital in New York City.

Pam Sturgill spoke with KHOU 11's Grace White before she left Houston and now she's speaking with her from the front lines.

Grace White: Hi, how are you?

Pam Sturgill: I'm OK. It's been...it's been eye opening, but we're getting used to it.

White: Have you seen anything that surprised you?

Sturgill: Nothing, nothing could prepare us for what we actually walked into. The whole hospital was COVID(-19 patients).

White: Do you think you've seen the curve flatten?

Sturgill: I think I'm beginning to see the curve flatten but I have to admit, Grace, it's really been an every other day thing... it usually affects men more than women. I would say a our ratio, a good estimate ratio is probably 10 to 1, 10 men to 1 woman, a lot of these people are young, 30s, 40s.

White: Have you lost any patients?

Sturgill: A lot, and it's still daily and it's more than one. I focus, like I said, I focus on my patients I see improvement in every day. My Facebook group has just been remarkable, the letters every day, that's probably one of my most exciting parts of my day is just to check the mail. I am receiving artwork, which is wonderful. We've been hanging that up. Actually the hospital is hanging that in the main lobby.

White: Here in Texas, the governor is talking about re-opening, and I wonder, do you have any advice for all of us back home?

Sturgill: It's getting better, but I just don't want anyone to get the false conclusion that it is better, because I'm worried for Texas. I'm worried for Florida. When I heard Florida was re-opening their beaches, I was just like, oh no.

Sturgill is asking kids to send her pictures they draw. She plans to put hang them up in the hospital to bring a little light to a dark place.

You can send her mail to this address:

Pamela Sturgill

125 Elizabeth Street

Apt 1B

New York, New York 10013

