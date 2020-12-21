Students encouraged to maintain COVID-19 protocols during the holiday break

Health experts are particularly concerned about a rise in cases among 15- to 29-year-olds.

HOUSTON — Cy-Fair ISD mascots masked up in a social media video to help encourage students to do the same thing during winter break.

A Cy-Park High School student warns that you could get COVID-19 as he did in another video.

“I ended up getting really sick," Tosin said. "Being safe doesn’t mean just wearing your mask and socially distancing at school. It continues on the weekends and the holiday season.”

Harris County Public Health officials said the current COVID-19 case count is already the highest it’s ever been locally and a number of districts report recent increases as well.

"We’re all kind of waiting with bated breath to see if after two weeks, after the holidays, we’re going to see a spike,” said Dr. Maria Rivera with Harris County Public Health.

Rivera is co-lead of the health department’s school advisory group and told us young people, in particular, may think they’re invincible or less likely to get seriously ill if they contract COVID-19. However, they remain a danger to others.

“From that 15- to 29-year-old range, it seems to be that they’re either taking fewer precautions or they’re gathering more frequently,” Rivera said.

Wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing are among the “ingredients” to healthy holidays according to a Katy ISD post.

That's something Houston ISD is driving home through, among other things, phone calls to its families.

Rivera also recommends limiting gatherings to immediate family members or those with whom you’ve formed social bubbles and to get tested before any pre-planned event.

"And the message that we’re really trying to send is if you don’t have to, don’t gather with others outside your household,” Rivera said.

Hopefully, the holidays won’t mean major changes once school starts back.

"If it happened to me, it could happen to you," Tosin said in the social media video. "Stay safe!”