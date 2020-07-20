High school students test positive for COVID-19 after outdoor graduation ceremony, off-site prom

St. Dominic High School held a graduation ceremony outdoors and an off-site prom in July

O'FALLON, Mo. — Nineteen students tested positive for the coronavirus after an outdoor graduation ceremony and an off-site prom in the same week.

St. Dominic High School, in O’Fallon, Missouri, said the ceremony was held on July 8 and prom was held on July 10. According to the school’s website, the off-site prom was held at Old Hickory Golf Club in St. Peters.

After the two events, the school was notified 19 of the students and two outside guests of one of the events tested positive for COVID-19. According to a release from the school, all who tested positive for the virus began experiencing symptoms after the two events.

The school said after learning of the first positive case, it informed all families with students who attended either event and encourage them to follow the guidance recommended by local health officials and the CDC, which include monitoring their children for any symptoms.

The school also announced it is canceling all student activities through Aug. 9. The academic school year is set to begin on Aug. 10, with classes starting on Aug. 17.

“We will continue to monitor the situation, and will determine any further measures that need to be taken,” the school said in an email.

“At this time, we are focusing on communicating with our school community, as well as on working with local health officials and the Archdiocese of St. Louis to ensure all guidelines and protocols are followed. As we continue to plan for the school year, we are keeping the physical, spiritual, intellectual and emotional health of our students at the forefront. Details regarding the return to school at St. Dominic High School will be shared with all school families next week,” the school said in an email.

The high school held the graduation on Facebook Live, but it has since been removed from the school's page.

Below is a video posted to a YouTube page of the graduation:

St. Charles County reported a record 172 new cases Monday as the county's positivity rate increased.