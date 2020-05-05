Students concerned about attending college in the fall due to changes from coronavirus

Schools are considering online learning in the fall of 2020 as the fight against COVID-19 continues.

HOUSTON, Texas — COVID-19 has changed a lot of things and that includes prepping for college.

With an uncertain future ahead parents and students are weighing their options: move forward with their college dreams or step back and reassess.

For instance, Adam Dunn will soon graduate from St. Thomas High School.

He’s chosen to attend Trinity University in the fall.

“I’m definitely hoping that I will actually be able to go on campus and take classes and have like a normal start.”

However, his freshman year at Trinity is up in the air.

Colleges are considering online learning as the fight against coronavirus continues.

His mother, Jennifer Dunn said, “Not having that peer group is definitely going to make the experience different.”

Education consultant Ibrahim Firat with Firat Education said getting ready for college during a pandemic is hard. He said parents are concerned about safety but also about the cost of college.

“Colleges have been selling students the idea of a campus experience like tailgates and football games and student life, dorm life and social interaction,” Firat said. “If these things are canceled In the fall legitimately speaking students are concerned with the value placed on tuition.”

If that happens Firat said schools may reimburse students for things like housing and meals, but he doesn’t expect a break in the cost of tuition.

He said, “As long as they offer virtual learning provided by their full-time professors, graded work, even live or asynchronous, guess what; they’re going to probably pay for full tuition.”

Also, Firat said families should look at options that include staying closer to home or going to a community college if they’re worried.

Adam plans to stick to his goal of going to Trinity University regardless of how it starts.

“What can you do right? You kind of have to do what’s best to protect more vulnerable people so I wouldn’t hold a grudge,” Adam said.

