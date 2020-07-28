Local governments don't have legal right to stop schools from reopening, Texas AG Ken Paxton says

He said Texas school districts should be the ones to decide when and how to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON — The decision to delay Houston-area schools from reopening in-person learning until at least Sept. 8 may not be legal, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

He said Tuesday local authorities may not issue "sweeping orders closing schools for the sole purpose of preventing future COVID-19 infections. Rather, their role is limited by statute to addressing specific, actual outbreaks of disease."

The order to stop in-person learning at Houston and Harris County schools came from top health authorities Friday and was signed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lena Hidalgo.

“While local health authorities may possess some authority to close schools in limited circumstances, they may not issue blanket orders closing all schools on a purely preventative basis," Paxton said. "That decision rightfully remains with school system leaders.”

It's not clear yet how this will affect the order for Houston and Harris County school districts.

