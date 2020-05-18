Gov. Abbott: Starting Friday, Texas bars can open at 25% capacity, restaurants up to 50%

Summer camps will also be allowed open this summer; youth sports leagues can begin practicing May 31

AUSTIN, Texas — After being effectively shuttered for months, and putting thousands of bartenders and servers out of work, bars in Texas will be allowed to reopen Friday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the news at a press confrerence Monday.

Under new guidelines, bars will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity under very strict guidelines, he said.

Likewise restaurants, which had already been allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity will be allowed to increase to 50 percent capacity starting Friday.

Summer camps and youth sports leagues

Abbott also said summer camps will be allowed to open this summer.

He said little leagues can start practicing May 31.

