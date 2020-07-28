University of St. Thomas provides housing for frontline healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

St. Thomas stepped up for doctors and nurses in Houston who are trying to protect their families from the COVID-19.

HOUSTON — The University of St. Thomas stepped up to help doctors and nurses in Houston who are trying to protect their families from COVID-19. The university is providing housing for those who are on the front lines.

One of those is Frances Halmer, a nurse who works at Ben Taub Hospital.

"I was needing somewhere to self-isolate from my family during this pandemic," Halmer said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Halmer was staying away from her children and her mother, who is older than 60.

"I contracted COVID while working in the ER," Halmer said.

After she contracted COVID-19 in April, Halmer was looking for a place to self-isolate that wasn’t expensive. She came across the University of St. Thomas. The university offered empty dorm rooms to healthcare workers that needed a place to stay.

"Hey, (we said) what if we were able to make these vacant rooms available to the various first responders through the Houston community," said Spenser Conroy, VP of Finance and business affairs for St. Thomas.

In April, the university partnered with Baylor Hospital and Harris Health to provide the nurses and doctors with a place to stay, WiFi and food. Everything was provided at no cost.

"We know that these individuals are heroes. We felt that it was our duty to be able to provide whatever we can to remove the stress that they are bearing the brunt of during these challenging times," Conroy said.

St. Thomas has been able to house 81 workers. It's a gesture that has helped take some stress away from doctors and nurses that are already dealing with so much.

"It really meant the world. I can’t even begin to describe to you how amazing it felt to get the support from the community," Halmer said.