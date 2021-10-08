St. Luke's emergency room in Conroe closed due to staff shortage at main emergency department in The Woodlands

St. Luke’s Health said it was forced to close its emergency room in Conroe due to a staffing shortage at its main emergency department at The Woodlands Hospital.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The St. Luke's Conroe emergency room in Conroe was closed Tuesday night due to staff shortages at its main emergency department in The Woodlands, the hospital said.

The closure was made in direct response to the rise in COVID-19 patients that have been coming in for several weeks.

"In response to capacity and critical staffing shortages within St. Luke's Health-The Woodlands Hospital, we have temporarily closed the St. Luke's Health Emergency Room–Conroe location, moving all urgent hospital operations to our main Emergency Department at our hospital in The Woodlands Hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said it made several other adjustments as well.

We continue to monitor and manage the increase in hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients and non-COVID-19 patients.

Assigned designated points of care to ensure that we triage and treat patient needs and allocate hospital staff and resource availability appropriately on a daily basis.

We are performing urgent and emergent cases as deemed clinically necessary by our physicians, and are reviewing all other procedures on a case-by-case basis.