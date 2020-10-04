ST. LOUIS — “Clap along if you feel like happiness is the truth.”

At SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, they are celebrating every recovery from COVID-19 in a special way.

Each time a COVID-19 patient is being discharged from the hospital, “Happy” by Pharrell Williams is played over the speakers.

One of the nurses, Jordan Sweet, posted a video doing her happy dance when the song was played.

On Thursday, the song was played 10 times! In total, 52 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from St. Mary’s Hospital.

Here at St. Mary’s, every time a patient has recovered from Covid 19 and is being discharged, they play “Happy”. 🤗♥️ Posted by Jordan Sweet on Thursday, April 9, 2020

