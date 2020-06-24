Houston Catholic church temporarily closes after priest, parish staffer test positive for COVID-19

St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church confirmed the priest is asymptomatic and will be in self-quarantine for 14 days.

HOUSTON — St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church is closed until further notice after a priest and a lay member of the parish staff tested positive for coronavirus, according to church leaders Wednesday.

Father Miguel Solorzano sent a message that stated Father Antonio had contracted the virus, and because they live together, they will both be in self-isolation for the next 14 days.

Antonio last celebrated mass at the church at 6:30 p.m. June 21.

He said Antonio has an asymptomatic case of COVID-19. Solorzano was also tested but results came back negative.

“I will keep you informed through our parish Flock-notes regarding when the parish will reopen for public Masses. Please keep everyone in your prayers who are affected by this virus,” Solorzano said in his message.

No information was given about the lay member who tested positive.

The church is located on Houston's northside, near Tidwell and McGallion Road.

