TMC leaders warn about another COVID-19 surge ahead of Spring Break

Doctors say more contagious variants have caused hospitalizations to plateau even as vaccinations are increasing.

HOUSTON — With three COVID-19 vaccines now being administered in Houston, leaders in the Texas Medical Center say we’re poised to hit herd immunity by this summer.

“Just in the last month, we’ve gone from 90,000 vaccinations a week. Now we’re over 232,000,” said Bill McKeon, CEO of the Texas Medical Center.

McKeon, Harris Health System CEO Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, Houston Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse, and Baylor College of Medicine CEO Dr. Paul Klotman held a webinar to go over COVID-19 trends Wednesday.

They say the influx of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine is a game changer.

“All three vaccines are very, very effective in keeping you from getting sick enough to require hospitalization and keeping you alive,” Persse said.

However, doctors say it isn’t time to celebrate. Vaccinations are going up, but hospitalizations aren’t going down.

“Unfortunately for the last two and a half or three weeks, the numbers are staying the same. They’re more than twice what they were before the last surge occurred, so this is a really scary situation,” Porsa said.

He says the spread of more contagious variants is a big reason why. Health officials are watching COVID-19 numbers closely as Texas ends it’s statewide mask mandate.