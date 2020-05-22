Space Center Houston to reopen July 1 with new safety guidelines

Special hours and timed admissions ticket are just a few things visitors can expect.

HOUSTON — Good news, stargazers and space cadets!

Space Center Houston will welcome back members only on June 28-30 before reopening to the general public beginning July 1.

You'll have to book a timed admission ticket for entry to the museum and daily capacity will be limited. It's still unclear when tickets will be available for purchase, but the Center said to keep an eye on SpaceCenter.org.

The organization said visitors can expect new exhibits, spacious outdoor experiences and additional health and safety measures as the Center gets back to operations.

These new safety operations include:

social distancing practices

special hours for vulnerable populations

guests and employees will be asked to wear face coverings

self-scan turnstiles

sanitizing stations

plexiglass shields at ticket counters

one-directional experience through galleries

For safety reasons, the theaters will remain close until further notice. In the meantime, visitors can expect more live shows.

Visitors will be able to enjoy popular exhibits, such as NASA Tram Tour and Rocket Park, and new experiences.

SpaceX Falcon 9, the center's latest permanent exhibit, had a short debut in March when the center was forced to close its doors temporarily in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's an outdoor display that allows guests to walk around and underneath a first-stage booster spanning more than 156 feet long. It is the only Falcon 9 on public display outside of SpaceX headquarters.