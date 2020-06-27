Space Center Houston reopening postponed until further notice

The Center was planning to welcome back visitors July 1 but won't be able to because of a spike in local coronavirus cases.

HOUSTON — Editor's Note: In the above video, Harris County Judge Lina Hildago announces the elevated COVID-19 threat level and new instructions for all county residents and business owners.

Space Center Houston has postponed its reopening date until further notice in response to updated COVID-19 health guidelines from the state and the recently issued Harris County stay-home order.

The Center previously announced it would reopen July 1, but in light of rising coronavirus numbers throughout the Houston area, the plan has changed.

They said the extended closure includes regular operating hours, member Welcome Back Days, Explorer Camps, Space Center U, all public, education, and private programs and events.

The Center also released the following statement:

“It is our commitment to support the community during this challenging time. Therefore, as a community leader guided by science, we will extend our closure until further notice to help protect the health and safety of our employees, guests and the community.

“We remain vigilant about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and will continue to take every precaution following all health and safety guidelines as we work together to get through this pandemic. Unity will help us get through this, and we ask our community to come together to help control the pandemic by following all state, city and health guidelines.”

The staff said they will continue to monitor the latest updates from state, local and CDC officials and will continue to adjust their plans and protocols.

Participants enrolled in education programs and ticket holders with timed admission tickets will be contacted and offered the choice of being put on a list to be called to reschedule when there is a new opening date or they will be issued a refund.