LUMBERTON, Texas — From revamped baby showers and forced downtime to solo sonograms and revised birth plans, the coronavirus pandemic is reshaping how pregnant women prepare for birth and the caring of newborns.

One Southeast Texas photographer has found a way to social distance while out new moms.

The birth of your first baby is supposed to be a joyous time. You have expectations of the whole day captured on camera, and imagine loved ones' faces when they hold your newborn in the hospital.

But because of the pandemic, one photographer was forced to get creative with how photos are being captured.

MORE | Emily Michelle Photography + Film Facebook page

Emily Massingill has been photographing couples, babies, weddings and other life events for years, but hasn't experienced anything like this.

"It broke my heart that some of my life-long clients were going to be without photos for a once in a lifetime thing," Massingill said. "This is like my passion and I love to do it but now I have no clients."

Madison Robinson, one of Massingill's clients, was expecting her baby girl at the end of March.

She was prepared. She had an early shower and booked her newborn photos to be taken in the hospital.

"It just wasn't what I had envisioned in my head at all," Robinson said.

But things changed because of COVID-19's spread.

"When we found out I couldn't do her photos, I started thinking of ideas," Massingill said.

Instead of a photographer taking her newborn's photos, Robinson was the one behind the camera.

"Emily our photographer actually came up with the idea to drop the camera off at our house," Robinson said.

So Massingil got things ready.

"I dropped it off; everything she needed. Full battery. Setting set to what they needed to be," Massingill said.

When it was time for the shoot, the two communicated with a FaceTime call.

"She kind of just showed me the room as far as lighting and I gave her a few tips and stuff on posing," Robinson said. "And then we just took pictures."

The results turned out beautifully.

"They turned out really well. It looks just like a professional did them," Robinson said.

It turned out to be a special memory for both Massingill and the Robinson family.

"It's special cause she took them and how cool would it be to say, hey, my mom took my newborn pictures," Massingill said.

She's offering the service to any new mom who needs it.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Baptist Hospital treating patients with blood transfusion from COVID-19 survivors

Southeast Texas celebrates Easter Sunday with drive-in worship services, community parade

'I owe them my life' | Boris Johnson hails hospital staff, discharged after contracting coronavirus