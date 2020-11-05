“It seems like people have become very relaxed, that they don’t feel like it’s a threat currently in Southeast Texas."

BEAUMONT, Texas — As parts of the Texas economy reopen, a Southeast Texas doctor worries that not enough masks are begin worn in public.

Some businesses are requiring that masks be worn by customers, and others aren't. Beaumont doctor Msonthi Levine practices internal medicine with Golden Triangle Internal Medicine, and says not enough people are wearing masks while out in public.

Levine says even with things starting to reopen, an protection covering your mouth and nose is needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the virus spreads when people are in close proximity to each other.

Speaking, coughing and sneezing are all potential ways that it can be spread.

"I think it’s big time risky, if you’re walking outside you’re interacting with other people in the public and you going to the store, you’re going to wherever you’re gonna go and you don’t have a mask on," Levine said. "I mean, it’s a simple thing to do. It’s not hard to do, just put one on.”

Levine says if you choose not to wear one, at least practice social distancing and constantly wash your hands.

“It seems like people have become very relaxed, that they don’t feel like it’s a threat currently in Southeast Texas and they’re trying to go back to normal too fast," Levine said.

Gov. Greg Abbott's previous order says no penalty or fine can be given to folks not wearing a mask.