South Africa COVID variant spreading, so is concern | Connect the Dots

Variants are nothing new when it comes to viruses, so why are medical experts worried about this particular variant?

HOUSTON — As the South Africa coronavirus variant continues to spread, so does concern among health officials. So what makes this variant different?

Let’s connect the dots.

More contagious, not more deadly

Variants are nothing new when it comes to viruses. Every time a virus spreads to a new person, it makes copies of itself, and sometimes, there are mistakes in the copy. Those changes can alter how a virus operates.

In this South African variant, it appears the changes make it more contagious. Some studies found it was around 50 percent more transmissible, but experts don’t think it’s more deadly.

Vaccine concerns, reinfections found

What they are concerned about is whether the current COVID-19 vaccines will work against it. When this variant was first found, doctors in South Africa discovered some of their patients had been re-infected.

In other words, they had already recovered from COVID-19, but their antibodies did not protect them from this variant.

More research, some effectiveness

More research needs to be done to see how well the vaccines work against it, but South Africa has already stopped using the AstraZeneca vaccine because it did not protect from mild and moderate illness caused by this variant.

While the Johnson and Johnson vaccine appeared to not be as effective in clinical trials in South Africa, it was still effective at preventing severe cases caused by this variant.