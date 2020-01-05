Some Houston restaurants taking extra precautions before reopening for dine-in service

Some businesses take additional safety measures, others decide it's not time to open yet.

HOUSTON — Retailers, restaurants, malls and other businesses have permission to reopen to their doors to the public on Friday, but some have decided to stay closed.

Sports bar Twin Peaks in Houston has invested in new sanitation procedures and will take additional measures that they say will help keep employees and customers safe.

“(The employees) are excited to get back to work,” said marketing director Sherrie Handrinos. “It’s been a rough month in the restaurant industry.”

The restaurant did not have to-go service during the shut down.

Managers say they’re doing things differently before customers arrive on Friday.

“We have new napkins that are throw-away napkins instead of our normal linens. We have one-time use menus that’ll be thrown away after someone uses the menu,” Handrinos said. “We also will be checking temperatures at the door before you can come in.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced earlier this week his stay-at-home order will expire at midnight Friday.

Business that choose to open on Friday must remain within 25 percent of their full capacity while they are open.

“Everyone will be assuming a little more risk with more people coming together,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “We will do everything in our power to protect people.”

Turner said on Thursday, the local curve appears to have flattened.

He asked restaurants to adhere to the 25-percent rule and admitted the city does not have the resources to constantly check for violations.

Some restaurants have decided Friday may be too soon to reopen their businesses to public foot traffic.

“This Friday is not just feasible to make that happen,” said Levi Goode with Goode Company restaurants.

Goode Company hopes to open its restaurants for full service sometime next week. Employees are currently being tested for COVID-19 and its antibodies while the restaurants wait to open for dine-in service.

