'I am so stressed' | Social Security recipients are still waiting for stimulus checks

But the IRS is happy to report that relief is just around the corner - or technically, a week away.

Millions of stimulus payments have already gone out, but millions of Social Security recipients have not yet received theirs.

And they want to know why.

The IRS says help is on the way, and that money should be there in a week.

Roy Howard is patiently waiting for his stimulus check.

“It’s been so long now from the time that they had passed it, and I still haven’t gotten it yet. I kind of figure it’s doubtful," Howard said.

He says he’s getting SSI, Supplemental Security Income. And like millions of others receiving those benefits, he hasn’t gotten his $1,400.

“A stimulus check would help me get moved in over here. Would calm my nerves," Howard said.

And for Delania Montgomery, the stress is the same.

“We need food on our table. We need to pay our rent. We need food, light, gas, whatever," Montgomery said. “There’s a lot of people that don’t even make what I make, you know, that are struggling.”

A stimulus check would be her saving grace.

“Because I am so stressed and have so much anxiety about where I’m going to get my next package of water or bread or milk or anything like that, you know," Montgomery said.

“Oh it will be a weight lifted off my shoulders," Montgomery said.

They say most Social Security and Federal Aid recipients should see their money by April 7th. It will be deposited directly into their accounts or credited to their Direct Express cards.

If you don’t get the money electronically, it should come in the mail, by check soon after.

The holdup was with the Social Security Administration. They only provided the payment data for the 30 million beneficiaries last week.

Which means, the wait is almost over.

“I’m just thankful and grateful that I am getting whatever I can get, if I can get it. You know what I mean," Howard said.